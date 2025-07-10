Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Jay Bhanushali: "Just For A Few Likes And Comments...."

For quite some time now, several reports about television actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have been making the rounds, addressing their separation.

Mahhi Vij has now taken to her Instagram stories, to slam trolls for such assumptions and clarified in an interview recently that everything is fine between Jay Bhanushali and her.

Her Instagram story read, "Some channels and insta pages have lost dignity and humanity. Just for few likes and comments, shame on you."

Instagram/Mahhi Vij

Before this, in conversation with Hauterrfly, the actress had been vocal about not finding the need to tell anyone even if there was a separation taking place.

She had said, "Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer's fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody's divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, 'Mahi toh decent hain, Jay aisa hain'. Then somebody else writes, 'Jay accha hain, Mahi hi aise hain'. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"

She further added, "Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there's going to be drama now that it'll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there's a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live."

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had gotten married in 2011. The have three children Tara, Khushi and Rajveer.

On the work front, Mahhi Vij's claim-to-fame was with the show Laagi Tujhse Lagan. She later on also starred in Balika Vadhu and was a part of dance realtiy shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye. She is currently on a break from work now.

As for Jay Bhanushali his latest work is in the show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, which premiered in April 2023.