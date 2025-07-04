Mahhi Vij Reacts To Jay Bhanushali Divorce Rumours: "Why Should I Tell You?"

Popular television actress Mahhi Vij broke her silence over her rumours of divorce from Jay Bhanushali. Reports suggest that everything is not fine in Jay and Mahhi's marriage. Mahi reacted to the rumours, expressing her deep disapproval of the Internet's intrusion into her private space.

What's Happening

Mahhi spoke about the rumours of divorce on Male Feminist podcast.

"Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer's fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody's divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, 'Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai' (She is decent, but Jay is not). Then somebody else writes, 'Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai' (Jay is good, but she is not). They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?" she said.

"Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there's going to be drama now that it'll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there's a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live," she added.

Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Love Timeline

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali got married in 2011. They are proud parents to three children - Tara, Khushi and Rajveer. Mahhi revealed that she wanted to have children through IVF days after she got married but Jay wanted time back then. They were not on the same page about having children, revealed the actress.

On the work front, Mahhi shot to fame with Laagi Tujhse Lagan, where she played Nakusha. She later worked in Balika Vadhu and has also been a contestant in renowned reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.

In A Nutshell

Mahhi Vij reacted to the rumours of her divorce from Jay Bhanushali on a podcast show.