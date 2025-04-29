Meghan Markle Shuts Down Divorce Rumours, Insists They Are In "Honeymoon Period"

Amid ongoing speculation about trouble in their marriage, Meghan Markle has dismissed rumours of a split from Prince Harry, calling this phase of their relationship a "honeymoon period," Fox News reported.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her bond with Prince Harry during her appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. Reflecting on their life together, Meghan said, "We've built a beautiful life, and we have two healthy, beautiful children."

When told that Prince Harry recently praised her by saying he was "so happy" for her and supports everything she does, Meghan was visibly touched. "He's such a great partner. I feel that every day in how supportive he's been and is," she said.

Markle, 43, used a video game metaphor to describe her husband's dedication. "It's like the end of Super Mario Brothers - slay the dragon, save the princess. That's my husband. He's out there constantly doing whatever he can to keep our family safe, protected, and uplifted."

Addressing the rumours of marital strain, the Duchess clarified that their relationship has grown stronger with time. "We immediately went into the trenches together, six months into dating," she said, referring to the pressures they faced early on. "Now, seven years later, we have some breathing space, and we're enjoying each other in a new way."

Asked if she sees their marriage lasting forever, Meghan responded with a confident "yes," adding with a smile, "My husband's very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful."

The couple has been the subject of media scrutiny, especially after attending several public events separately, sparking speculation about a possible rift. Markle's recent comments, however, make it clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain united - and deeply committed to their life together.

