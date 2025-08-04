Royal Family "Reluctant" To Reconcile With Meghan Markle, Palace Insider Reveals Why

A recent report claims that the British royal family is hesitant to reconcile with Meghan Markle, despite being open to talks with Prince Harry. After Harry's aides met with King Charles' team, insiders revealed that trust issues remain the main obstacle in the royal feud, with Meghan reportedly at the centre of the problem. "They just don't trust her," a source told the Daily Express. The source added that the royals are wary of conversations with Meghan being used as material for her projects, such as her Instagram, cooking show, podcast, or interviews.

According to the report, Prince Harry may travel to and from the UK alone, without his wife or their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Notably, the Sussexes have been in a public feud with the Windsors since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to the US. Their departure was followed by high-profile projects, including a six-part Netflix documentary, a revealing Oprah Winfrey interview, and Harry's memoir, 'Spare.' The memoir, released in 2023, became the fastest-selling nonfiction book ever, with Harry openly detailing the family conflicts within the royal family.

The memoir also reveals Harry's strained relationships with his father and brother, Prince William, and how his marriage to Markle led him to fully step away from royal life. Since then, they have made only a few visits to the UK.

However, recently, Prince Harry has expressed a genuine desire to reconcile, offering to share his schedule with the royal family for full transparency.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious," he told the BBC in May.

Meanwhile, another royal insider claims Prince Harry's chances of regaining the Royal Family's trust are slim after sharing intimate details in his memoir. The insider claims that the family now hesitates to confide in him, fearing he'll reveal more personal stories in a a second autobiography.