Prince William And Princess Kate To Move To New Home In Windsor This Year

The Prince and Princess of Wales are all set to relocate their family from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, a larger and more private residence in Windsor Great Park, Britain's PA Media news agency confirmed.

The eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, nestled in the verdant Windsor Great Park, will be the new home for William and Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"The Wales family will move house later this year," a Kensington Palace representative told CNN on Sunday.

William, 43, and Kate, 43, along with their children, have been living at Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom Grade II-listed house located just east of Windsor Castle, for the past three years. They felt it was time for a change following a turbulent time that included Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles's cancer treatment, and Princess Kate's own health struggles.

"Windsor has become their home," a royal source told NBC News. "There have been some tough times over the past few years while they have been living at Adelaide Cottage," the source added.

William and Kate reportedly viewed the relocation to Forest Lodge as a "long-term" move into their "forever home," as compared to Adelaide Cottage.

"Moving allows them to start over and start a new chapter. It allows them to move on from some of the more unhappy memories. This is a long-term move. They see it as their forever home," the insider said.

The family moved from Kensington Palace in London to Windsor three years ago. The pair, then referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, revealed in August 2022 that they planned to relocate their family outside of London during the academic year to provide their children with a "normal" family life.

The family will not have live-in employees, similar to Adelaide Cottage. Apart from their new Windsor house, the family also owns other homes, such as Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they spend most of the school holidays.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are covering the cost of some minor improvements that Forest Lodge is currently undergoing in preparation for the family's move. The Duchy of Cornwall Estate pays Prince William over $30 million annually, according to a report in PEOPLE. The family is likely to stay in their new house even when William ascends to the throne.