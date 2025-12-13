King Charles III Urges Early Cancer Screening And Shares Health Update: "My Schedule Can Be Reduced In The New Year"

King Charles III shared the message as part of a campaign that he is leading, encouraging people to undergo early cancer screening to lead a healthy life

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.

The British Royal Family recently released a video featuring King Charles III and posted it on the official Instagram account, in which he advocates early cancer screenings. Not just that, he also shared how the early diagnosis made a difference in his case.

On Friday, December 12, 2025, King Charles III revealed this information in a recorded message broadcast on British television. It was a part of a campaign that he is leading and encouraging people to make the best of advanced screenings available across the country to detect cancer at early stages, get treated for it, and lead a healthy life.

King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer (the type remains unknown) in February 2024, shared statistics on how many people in the United Kingdom remain unaware of the types of cancer screenings available to them.

King Charles III Says Unawareness Among People Leads To Missed Opportunities To Diagnose Cancer Early

"Throughout my cancer journey, I have been profoundly moved by what I can only call the community of care that surrounds every cancer patient the specialists, the nurses, researchers, and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives," the monarch said at the beginning of the video.

"But I have also learned something that troubles me deeply at least 9 million people in our country are not up-to-date with the cancer screenings available to them that is 9 million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed," King Charles III added.

King Charles III Shares An Update On His Health

"Early diagnosis can save lives. Now I have heard this message repeatedly during my visits to cancer centres across the country, I know what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue to lead a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment," he said.

"Indeed, today I am able to share with you good news that, thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention, and adherence to the doctor's orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year," the monarch added.

However, he did not say that he was free of cancer or that the treatment would end. He also maintained his silence on the type of cancer he is being treated for, but his good news suggests that he is getting better.

He also said that this milestone is "both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years". Hence, at the end of the video, he urged the citizens of his country to consider early cancer screening and remain up-to-date with the options available at their discretion.

King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

When King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, the Buckingham Palace never revealed the type. However, the statement clarified that the diagnosis was made during the treatment of an enlarged prostate, but it was not prostate cancer.

The palace also noted that the King would postpone public duties. But the monarch was positive about his treatment and he personally informed both his sons - Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

