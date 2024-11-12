Kate Middleton Paid Homage To Princess Diana By Wearing Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At The Festival Of Remembrance

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton was spotted in public after months to attend the Royal British Legion Memorial Festival, also known as The Festival Of Remembrance. She was seen spending the night paying homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing cherished heirloom jewellery pieces from her closet, in order to honour her passing and service to the British monarchy.

Kate was seen wearing a black double-breasted trench coat dress for the somber occasion, which was adorned with a sleek black belt with a gold loop buckle and a red floral brooch on her lapel. But it was her accessories of the day that caught everyone's eyes. She picked a pearl-drop pendant with a delicate gold chain to adorn her neck, her sapphire and diamond-encrusted engagement ring and a pair of pearl drop earrings; both of which were heirloom pieces from Princess Diana's closet. Kate made sure that she had a piece of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, on her as the British royal family gathered to remember and honour those who have passed.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/_kate_middleton_royal

Kate styled her hair into side-parted curled waves and went for a minimal peach-hued beaming makeup moment for the night. She wore her signature dewy skin, defined brows, brown-smokey eye look with a gold highlighter-laden brow bone, a wash of peach blush topper to give her cheeks that healthy glow, and a glossy peach lip colour to keep the makeup look monotone.