Kim Kardashian In A White Gucci Gown Styled Princess Diana's $197,453 Cross Pendant With A Twist To The LACMA Art+Film Gala

Kim Kardashian turned heads at the LACMA Art+Film gala recently and with the reality star, the possibilities are endless for the head turns. It wasn't just because of what she wore but how she wore it. She wore a white custom Gucci gown with a deep plunging neckline. There was nothing new as far as the choice of silhouette was concerned. Her choice of accessories however sparked a conversation everywhere she went. She wore a historical piece of jewellery - the amethyst crucifix pendant known as the Atallah Cross Necklace, previously worn by Princess Diana. The large pendant consists of square-cut amethysts and is set in diamonds that hang from a string of pearls. Originally worn long by the Princess, Kim wore it layered to shorten the length which she further stacked with a pearl choker from Tallarico and a diamond and pearl necklace from Bulgari. Kim Kardashian also styled it with a long white trench over her arms but the glamorous outfit's focal point remained the cross pendant without a reasonable doubt.

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian "Entered The Villa" She Stole The Show In This Black Swim Set Dress Combo

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

The reality star made headlines last year when she purchased this rare piece of historic jewellery. According to Sotheby's website, Kim Kardashian purchased the necklace for $197,453 at the auction, approximately Rs. 1,66,04,242.28 after conversion. It's safe to say that Kim Kardashian waited for the perfect opportunity to wear this iconic new purchase.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Princess Diana wore this necklace at a charity gala in 1987 over a deep purple velvet gown. The jewellery piece continued to sparkle and startle onlookers with its statement-making beauty. It is believed to have been worn only ever by her and following her death, it has never been seen in public until now.

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian "Entered The Villa" She Stole The Show In This Black Swim Set Dress Combo

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian in 2022 dove back into the past to make a red carpet statement. At The Met Gala 2022, Kim Kardashian was lent the iconic dress worn famously by Marilyn Monroe to sing Happy Birthday Mr President to the residing US President at the time, John F Kennedy. The dress was lent to the reality star by Ripley's Believe It Or Not where she was seen wearing it from the moment she arrived at the bottom of the Met steps to the top. It was returned to the source in its original state thereafter and Kim Kardashian wore a replica of the dress for the rest of the evening.

Only power moves when Kim Kardashian walks in on the red carpet wearing a piece of history in the most couture way possible.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Prada Bralette And Skirt Combo With Black Boots Is The Perfect Fashion Transition To Spring