When Kim Kardashian 'Entered The Villa' She Stole The Show In This Black Swim Set Dress Combo

Kim Kardashian's black dress with a bikini is as Kardashian coded as it gets

There is little that Kim Kardashian cannot do. Among the things she knows best to do is to make heads turn when "a bombshell just entered the villa." If you thought it required her any effort, you're probably new here then. Kim Kardashian, and probably her alone could redefine the meaning of the little black dress to fit the Kardashian memo. She could take the most basic black bikini look and turn it into the most epic date night outfit with a cutout overlay dress and heels. She did just that for her recent Instagram post. A black bikini, a sheer black overlay cutout dress, embellished heels, and her bold confidence make Kim Kardashian among the most influential fashionistas. Can you blame her? Kim's makeup was flawlessly executed with her signature contour, fluttery eye makeup and a nude lip. Her hair was styled in loose, relaxed, beachy waves to contrast the boldness of the outfit.

Kim Kardashian has an undeniable skill of identifying sophisticated and distasteful styles. She never crosses that fine line. In a sheer red dress, Kim Kardashian presented herself in what was perfectly described as that's amore, to enjoy her nights in Italy in style and great company.

Whether she's on the red carpet, launching a new business venture, or simply enjoying a night out, Kim Kardashian's fashion sensibilities can hardly ever be topped.

