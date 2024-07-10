Kim And Khloe Kardashian's Bold White Party Dresses Turned The Hamptons Into The Ultimate Party Capital

Kim and Khloe Kardashian's white dresses worked hard to start Michael Rubin's white party

Every summer, the Hamptons become the epicentre of glitz and glamour, and this year was no exception as Michael Rubin's annual White Party once again attracted a constellation of A-list stars. Among the dazzling attendees, Kim and Khloe Kardashian stood out not just because they're Kim and Khloe Kardashian but because they're never one to shy away from making a fashion statement. The event, known for its strict all-white dress code, has become a staple of the summer social calendar, drawing celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum. The Kardashian sisters embraced the theme with their own unique flair. While both the sisters picked long white dresses, they differed in their characteristic bold touches. Kim Kardashian was seen in a white halter dress with a deep cowl neckline and a large crucifix necklace around her neck. Khloe on the other hand, went with a cutaway dress with strategic cutouts on her waist, torso and neckline. Topped with their signature contoured makeup and loose open waves for the hairstyle, both sisters have an effect that's four times more stylish when they come together.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian use any excuse to wear chic matching outfits. For Khloe Kardashian's birthday recently, it was a basic solid-coloured co-ord set worn by the duo but the concept of basic is subjective before you accuse us of not warning you. The definition of basics according to the Kardashians often includes ab-baring crop tops and high-slit skirts in neutral shades. But even in their chic neutral outfits, they can turn heads their way.

When Kim and Khloe Kardashian have an epiphany, it's mostly certain that it came from out of their similar wardrobes.

