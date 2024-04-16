Summer Is About To Get Hotter As Kim Kardashian Launches Skims Swimwear

Kim Kardashian has built an empire with SKIMS that is only on the rise. This summer is going to be even hotter with the launch of swimwear from her intimate line. The fashion mogul in the brand's latest swimwear collection looks hot, hot, hot. Kim gives the beach silhouettes her very Kim K spin with cutouts and snakeskin prints. For her first look, she picked an ab-baring red swimsuit. She paired a pin-up crop top with a snakeskin bikini top and high-cut bikini bottoms. Her wet hair and minimal makeup look were envisioned to look like she was out of a fresh dip in the sea and it really did send us off to coast.

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter Is Giving Early 2000s Pin Up Vibes As The Face Of Kim Kardashian's Skims For Spring 2024

Kim Kardashian is clearly in the mood for summer and her latest SKIMS swim campaign is proof enough. For another look, she reminded us of the classic style era from the 2000s as she opted for a snakeskin printed swim set that consisted of a tie-up shirt paired with matching bikini bottoms.

It got steamy when Kim was decked up in another look for the campaign. She paired a red bikini top with a scoop neckline together with high-waisted printed bottoms that came with midriff flossing details.

It is safe to say that Kim Kardashian makes and breaks trends. For another trendsetting look, she looked red hot in high-waisted bikini bottoms paired with a printed flossing bikini top layered over a red underwired bikini top.

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to reimagine black silhouettes in various forms. The fashion mogul wore a stunning black bikini to make summer style look even better. She paired an off-shoulder bikini top with matching bottoms to continue her stunning fashion streak.

Next up, Kim aced chic cutout style in a strapless snakeskin cutout swimsuit that came with a plunging bandeau neckline and a bold cutout around the torso.

It was a red-hot affair as she continued to add chic style to her fashion trajectory in a stunning red swimsuit that came with a plunging scoop neckline and a strappy pattern. Her minimal glossy makeup with a wet hair look was perfect to complete her style.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Prada Bralette And Skirt Combo With Black Boots Is The Perfect Fashion Transition To Spring

It's all about the hot quo for Kim Kardashian in the latest SKIMS swim campaign