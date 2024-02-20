Kim Kardashian's Prada Bralette And Skirt Combo With Black Boots Is The Perfect Fashion Transition To Spring

Kim's Prada Bralette And Skirt Is The Perfect Spring Fashion Transition

It's almost time for spring to arrive across the world. While everyone chooses floral prints and peppy patterns to herald the cheery season, you could best believe that Kim Kardashian does it a bit differently. The media mogul slash fashionista posted a series of stylish snaps on Instagram, which gave us a glimpse into how she is transitioning her fashion choices from winter to spring. In the pictures, Kim is seen posing in a narrow strap black bralette which came with a banded hemline and plunging V-neckline. Set low on her waist was an A-line black mini skirt from Prada and finally, a knee-high pair of pointed heeled boots in a glossy shade of black. With her signature bronzed makeup look on, Kim wore her jet black hair straight with a centre parting and curls at the end. Now that's a spring look that's ground-breaking indeed.

Kim and her black bralettes simply cannot be parted. There was the time the global fashionista made the daring choice to snap a mirror selfie wearing nothing but a halter neck bikini and incut shorts. Only a dip in the pool was remaining after this.

There was also the time that Kim donned yet another black string bikini from her collection with a pair of baggy blue ripped jeans with an unbuttoned waist. She wore her hair in a long braid and chose to go bare feet to serve "vacay vibes".

There's no place that Kim Kardashian can't wear a bralette to.

