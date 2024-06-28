Kim Kardashian And Khloe Kardashian Make This Sister Act A Stylish One In Matching Monochrome Outfits

Kim And Khloe's Sister Act Looks Stylish In Matching Monochrome Outfits

The Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe live by one rule: delivering a fine sense of fashion everywhere they go. On Khloe's 40th birthday, Kim gave a shoutout to her “best friend and sister” by dropping a set of throwback snaps on Instagram. Our eyes automatically turned towards their stunning identical outfits. Kim put on a latex silver bralette featuring broad straps and a wide neckline. She teamed the skimpy fit with a form-fitting mermaid skirt with a floor-sweeping train. The thigh-high slit showcased Kim's toned legs. She accessorised her red carpet-ready look with a diamond choker, a similar waist accessory and an anklet. Twinning with her elder sister was Khloe, wearing a bralette and thigh-slit figure-hugging skirt. She resorted to the colour black, which served as the sole contrast from Kim. Stacked diamond bangles and a gold pendant rounded off her accessory game. The sisters chose nude beauty strokes that sculpted their face with finesse. Kim left her gorgeous black hair open and Khloe secured her silky blonde tresses in a messy updo.

Previously, Kim sent out hearts racing in a black bodycon gown. The off-shoulder silhouette clung to her curves like a second skin, making way for her hourglass figure to stand out. Cinched at the waist, the feminine ensemble cascaded into an ankle-grazing train. Kim once again showcased her love for the nude colour palette and amped up her look with a fabulously messy bun.

Like Kim, Khloe also harbours a special fondness for bodycon fits. For the 2022 CFDA Awards, she picked out a custom LaQuan Smith latex gown. The high-neck outfit came with one long-sleeve and another shorter one. Adding much-needed shine was the eye-grabbing bronzed metallic fabric. Serving oomph was the diagonal torso cutout and flowy train. Minimal jewellery, contoured makeup and a neatly-secured updo rounded off the oh-so-chic look.

When it comes to fashion, no one can beat the Kardashians.

