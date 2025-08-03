Did Prince Harry Punch Prince Andrew? Book Makes Sensational Claim

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew had a falling out, which resulted in a physical confrontation between the two, a new book shedding light on the royal family has claimed. The book called Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims that the two clashed during a family gathering in 2013 over "something Andrew said behind Harry's back", according to a report in The Telegraph.

Written by Andrew Lownie, the book states that the 2013 episode saw "Harry get the better of Andrew by all accounts", with the Duke of Sussex leaving his uncle "with a bloody nose" before their fight was broken up.

"According to a source close to both men, Harry told him he was a coward not to say it to his face. Harry got the better of Andrew by all accounts, leaving him with a bloody nose before the fight was broken up," reads the excerpt from the book published by Daily Mail.

The source quoted in Lownie's book claimed that the Duke of Sussex later told his brother, the Prince of Wales, that "he hated Andrew".

"He openly accused Meghan of being an opportunist and thought she was too old for Harry, adding that his nephew was making the biggest mistake ever. The source said: 'Harry later told William he hated Andrew.'"

The Duke of York, who has faced public humiliation over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is alleged to have accused Prince Harry of going 'bonkers' for marrying Meghan Markle. He also told his nephew that the marriage to Ms Markle would not "last more than a month".

Prince Harry responds

Reacting to the controversy, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex released a statement, refuting the claims made in the book.

"I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry."

The representative added that the claims are “gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks.”

Ever since Prince Harry married Ms Markle, the couple has been embroiled in a bitter feud with the Windsor family. The couple even quit the royal life in 2020 and moved to the US to lead a quiet life.