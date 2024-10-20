<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Karan Veer Mehra: "He Needs Ego-Massage"

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 18: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Karan Veer Mehra: "He Needs Ego-Massage"

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV

Devoleena shared this image. (courtesy: DevoleenaBhattacharjee)
New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 18 is delivering intense drama with each passing day. The highlight of the recent episode was a heated verbal spat between Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra. It all started during a task, but quickly escalated into a fiery argument. Karan Veer called himself Avinash's “papa,” which triggered Avinash, prompting him to respond, “Tera baap hoon main.” Avinash also demanded an apology from Karan Veer, after the latter hurled personal insults and abusive remarks during their confrontation. Now, TV actress and former Bigg Boss participant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come to Avinash's defence. She shared a note on X (formerly Twitter), expressing that Karan Veer crossed a line by bringing Avinash's sister into the argument. 

The actress wrote, “Karan Sahab ko apna Ego massage karne k liye Eisha or Alice chahiye. I mean #BB18 Ghar ko bhadkaya janab ne, Avinash k behen ko bich mein laaye janab ne and jab khana mil raha hai baat karne se again he is in different tangent. [Karan Sahab needs Eisha and Alice to massage his ego. I mean, he stirred up the #BB18 house, brought Avinash's sister into the mix, and even when there's food, instead of talking, he is on a completely different tangent.] I mean Sick it is.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has participated in Bigg Boss 13, 14 and 15. She has also appeared in several daily soaps such as Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, earlier, a promo showed Avinash Mishra being evicted after a heated argument with Chum Darang. However, Avinash was not actually evicted. He returned to the house and was put in charge of managing the food supplies. Avinash made a bold move by withholding the ration, which quickly caused tension among the housemates. Many believed he did this to get back at those who voted him out. Things got worse when Rajat Dalal openly challenged Avinash's decision. Click here to read the full story.

Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra
