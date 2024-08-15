Devoleena Bhattacharjee Announces Pregnancy News, Holds Up "You Can Stop Asking Now" Onesie

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has delighted her fans with a joyous news. Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old TV star posted a series of pictures from a traditional "Panchamrit" ritual, and announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh. The series of pictures beautifully captured the essence of the ritual and the happiness of the couple as they prepare to welcome their new addition to the family. In one of the photos, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who boasts a significant Instagram following of 3.2 million, can be seen elegantly dressed in an emerald green saree. Seated on a couch, she holds a baby outfit with the message, "You can stop asking now," written on it. She completes her ensemble with gold jewelry. Shanwaz can also be seen sitting beside her. He cradles their pet dog in his lap.

Other pictures capture Devoleena posing with her family and close friends. In the image, everyone can be seen joyfully offering their blessings to the soon-to-be parents, creating a heartwarming scene filled with love and support.

Caption of Devoleena's post reads, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life. #panchamrit #mytribe #mypeople #soontobeparents #momtobe #dadtobe #blessed #gratitude #ganpatibappamorya #prayers".

Soon after she posted the pictures and made the pregnancy announcement, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress' comments section was swamped with messages of congratulations and blessings.

Devoleena made her acting debut in 2011 with the show Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Gopi Modi in the long-running TV series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She has also appeared in television shows Laal Ishq, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, and Dil Diyaan Gallaan. She currently portrays Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in the show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, which airs on Sun Neo. She married Shanwaz Shaikh in December 2022.

In addition to her acting career, she has appeared in multiple seasons of the reality show Bigg Boss, including Seasons 13, 14, and 15.