<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Turns Out, Avinash Mishra Is Not Evicted, Calls Himself "Villain" Of The Show

Bigg Boss 18 is currently in its second week. With every new episode, the show has been reaching new heights of drama and entertainment. A promo shared by the makers revealed that Avinash Mishra was evicted from the house after his verbal spat with co-contestant Chum Darang. Turns out, Avinash is not evicted after all. The actor recently returned to the house and was given the responsibility of managing the ration. Avinash made a bold decision to withhold the food supplies immediately sparking tension in the house. Many saw his move as an attempt to exact revenge on those who had voted him out. The situation escalated when Rajat Dalal publicly questioned Avinash's strategies. Frustrated by the lack of food and Avinash's control over the supply, Rajat warned, "Main jail mein raha hu, isska rehna, sona mushkil kar dunga (I have lived in jail, I will make his stay difficult in the house)." Alliances inside the house started falling apart as hunger set in and tempers erupted.

As contestants fought over Avinash's control of the food supplies, the conflict widened already existing divides and sparked further hostilities. The main topic of the day was the power struggle over the ration, which led to several arguments in the house. To make matters worse, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash also got engaged in a heated argument. In the meantime, the shortage of food caused Sara and Arfeen to become visibly agitated, which resulted in emotional outbursts.

A day ago, Avinash Mishra was evicted from the Bigg Boss house after his anger outburst. In a promo shared by the makers, Avinash can be heard saying to Karan Veer Mehra, “Aukat mei reh ke baat kar (Speak within your limits).” To Arfeen Khan, he said, “Please don't mess with me”, quite angrily.

In another scene, Vivian Dsena is seen trying to calm down Avinash as Vivian tells him that he is taking everything personally. The fight turns aggressive when Chum Darang calls Avinash “saala”, evoking a violent reaction from him. As a result, Bigg Boss orders Avinash Mishra to leave the house. The video ends with glimpses of Avinash saying his last goodbyes and walking out of the door.

Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan. It airs on ColorsTV and is available for streaming on JioCinema.