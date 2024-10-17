<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Avinash Mishra Evicted After Getting Into Heated Argument

Bigg Boss 18 has been delivering the right dose of entertainment and drama to its viewers. In one of the recent episodes, contestant Avinash Mishra got into an ugly fight with the house members resulting in his eviction. The makers dropped a promo video on Instagram featuring the heated argument. In the clip, Avinash can be heard saying to Karan Veer Mehra, “Aukat mei reh ke baat kar (Speak within your limits).”

Addressing contestant Arfeen Khan, Avinash urges him, “Please don't mess with me”, quite angrily. In another segment, Vivian Dsena tells Avinash that he is taking everything personally. The fight takes an aggressive turn when Chum Darang calls Avinash “saala”, prompting him to turn hostile against her. The housemates come together to try and stop Avinash.

Soon after the incident, Bigg Boss orders Avinash Mishra to leave the house. “Avinash, aap abhi isi waqt ghar se beghar hote hai (Avinash, you are evicted from this house right now),” commands the background voice. The video ends with Avinash saying his last goodbyes to the participants and walking out of the door.

In one of the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 18, Arfeen Khan, who is the captain of the show “Time God”, was given the power of nominating two contestants for elimination during a nomination challenge. He selected Muskan Bamne and Tajinder Singh Bagga as the nominees. Another task was assigned to the contestants. As per the rules, those who failed to complete it would also fall in the nomination category.

The makers of Big Boss announced the names of the nominated members on Instagram, asking the audience to vote for them. “Aapka ek vote badal sakta hai aapke favourite contestant ki kismat! Ab janta karo decide, vote karke lo apne chahite contestant ki side. [Your one vote can change the fate of your favourite contestant! Now it's time for the public to decide – cast your vote and support your favourite contestant!]" read the side note.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 airs on ColorsTV and is available for streaming on JioCinema.