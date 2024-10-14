<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Karan Veer Mehra On Being Labelled As "Aggressive": "Never Raised Hand On My Ex-Wives"

Bigg Boss Season 18's latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode was packed with intense drama. Host Salman Khan raised the tension by playing a clip from the grand premiere night. In the video, Arfeen Khan remarked about Karan Veer Mehra, labelling him as the most aggressive and violent contestant. Arfeen also referenced Karan's two divorces. Once the clip ended, Salman directly asked Karan about his past relationships, specifically inquiring if any accusations or FIRs had been filed against him for physical aggression. Karan denied the allegations, which prompted Salman to question why Arfeen held such a view.

Arfeen Khan explained that Karan Veer Mehra can sometimes come across as either competitive or aggressive. During a break, Karan and Arfeen engaged in a discussion, joined by Arfeen's wife, Sara Arfeen Khan. She pointed out that their perception of Karan was influenced by his performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Arfeen further added that Karan has gone through difficult personal times, including two divorces, which may have contributed to the impression of aggression. In response, Karan Veer Mehra said, “Yes, I had two divorces but have never raised my hand on any of my two ex-wives. There were arguments and everything, but I never chose violence," as quoted by News18.

As per reports, Karan Veer Mehra married Devika in 2009. The couple parted ways in 2018. In 2021, Karan married Nidhi. Their relationship also came to an end as they divorced in 2023.

Coming back to Karan Veer Mehra's Bigg Boss performance, the actor was nominated for elimination. In a surprising twist, no contestant was eliminated in the first week. Other contestants nominated alongside Karan included Chaahat Pandey, Gunaratan Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, and Muskan Bamne. Instead, the “19th contestant” was evicted from the show. Click here to read more details.

Bigg Boss Season 18 airs on Colors TV. The reality show can also be streamed on JioCinema.