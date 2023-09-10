Sunny Deol Dismisses Rs 50 Crore Fee Claim After Gadar 2's Success: 'The Producer Will Decide...'

Image shared on Instagram . (Courtesy: iamsunnydeol )

Even after a month since Gadar 2's release, the Sunny Deol film continues to draw audiences to the theatre. Amid the film's massive success, some reports claimed that Sunny Deol had hiked his fees to Rs 50 crore. The Damini star, who recently appeared for Aap Ki Adalat, however dismissed the above claims while stating that he doesn't do films for money. On being asked about the rumours pertaining to the fee hike, Sunny Deol said, "Paise kya lene hai nahi lene hai, woh to producer.. wahi dega jitna usse pata hai woh bana sakta hai (The producer will decide how much they want to pay an actor, depending on how much they earn)].”

The actor continued, "If the producer feels they can pay me that much, then I am okay with it. Main yeh nahi kahunga ke nahi main nahi karunga, mujhe itna nahi mila (I won't say no to projects because I am not paid a certain amount). That's not how I work. I like to be in a position where I don't become a burden to a project.”

Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 at the box office. While OMG 2 managed to do respectable business, Gadar 2 has already broken several records in Bollywood. The film made the fastest ₹450 crores, recorded the highest second-weekend numbers as well as the highest business on Independence Day. Gadar 2 is one of the highest-earning films in the Hindi film industry after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion, headlined by Prabhas.

Gadar 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review wrote, "Gadar 2 loses no opportunity to play up the us-versus-them binary, with the guys across the border generally coming across as fiends without human feelings. But occasionally, in a perfunctory balancing act, the film develops the sense to throw in a stray benefactor here and a do-gooder there as the father and son pair try to get out of Pakistan in one piece. Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001-release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their iconic roles of Tara and Sakeena. The sequel also stars director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma.