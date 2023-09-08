Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Week 4: Sunny Deol's Film To Become 'Second Highest Grossing Hindi Film'

Sunny Deol in a shot from the movie. (Courtesy: ArshiRajput)

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 stands at the threshold of becoming the "second highest grossing Hindi film". Gadar 2, which released in theatres on August 11, had a blockbuster run at the domestic box office. Almost after a month of its release, the movie minted Rs 510 crore. Gadar 2 stands next to Baahubali 2 (Hindi) in terms of its box office collection. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the the movie would become the second-highest grossing Hindi film "TODAY (Friday)". He also shared a detailed break down of its numbers since it released. In the fourth week, Gadar 2 managed to mint around Rs 28 crore.

"Gadar2 inches closer to the next milestone:Baahubali2 Hindi... Will become the SECOND-HIGHEST grossing Hindi film TODAY [Fri]," wrote Taran Adrash on Instagram.

Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 at the box office. While OMG 2 managed to do respectable business, Gadar 2 has already broken several records in Bollywood. The film made the fastest ₹450 crores, recorded the highest second-weekend numbers as well as the highest business on Independence Day. Gadar 2 is one of the highest-earning films in the Hindi film industry after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion, headlined by Prabhas.

Gadar 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review wrote, "Gadar 2 loses no opportunity to play up the us-versus-them binary, with the guys across the border generally coming across as fiends without human feelings. But occasionally, in a perfunctory balancing act, the film develops the sense to throw in a stray benefactor here and a do-gooder there as the father and son pair try to get out of Pakistan in one piece. Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001-release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their iconic roles of Tara and Sakeena. The sequel also stars director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma.