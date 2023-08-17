'Oh My Gadar': Akshay Kumar On The Indian Box Office - He Says It Like It Is

A still from OMG 2. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

It has been quite a week for Indian films at the box office, what with films making the best use of the Independence Day holiday and beyond. Akshay Kumar, whose latest release OMG 2 earned over Rs 79 crore at the box office within 6 days of its release, gave a shout out to his own film in his latest Instagram entry. The actor also cheered for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which clashed with OMG 2 at the box office and has earned a total of Rs 261.35 crore within 6 days. Akshay Kumar wrote, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in the Indian Film History! Pyaar aur abhaar." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #Gadar2 in cinemas and #OMG2 in cinemas.

Akshay Kumar wrote about the "greatest week in the Indian Film History" in his post. Earlier this week, multiplex chain PVR Cinemas revealed that the week of 11-13 August marked an "unparalleled triumph for the cinema industry." The cinema chain's X (formerly known as Twitter) post read, "Cinema is shattering records, and how! We're thrilled to share that, according to the Producers Guild of India and MAI, the week of August 11th-13th marked an unparalleled triumph for the cinema industry as the most prosperous and bustling week. It set a new all-time theatrical gross box office record for Cinema Industries in its 100+year history."

The big releases of the week included Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 in Hindi, film legend Rajinikanth's Jailer in Tamil and megastar Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar in Telugu. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the titular roles, which released on July 28, is still doing well at the box office.