Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam And Arun Govil At OMG 2 Dinner Party

Akshay Kumar pictured with Yami Gautam and Arun Govil.

The stars of OMG 2 stepped out for dinner in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of a messenger of God in the film, was seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands. Pankaj Tripathi, who plays a character named Kanti Sharan Mudgal, was MIA from the get-together. Yami Gautam, who plays a lawyer in OMG 2, greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile. She picked a bright pink ensemble for the occasion. Arun Govil, who stars in a supporting role in the film, was also pictured at the meet.

See pictures from last night here:

Speaking of the film's box office collection so far, OMG 2 has managed to collect Rs 79.47 crore within 6 days of its release, tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office.

#OMG2 continues to win hearts and mint money, after the big jump on #IndependenceDay... Will hit CENTURY [ cr] in Weekend 2... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr, Wed 7.20 cr. Total: 79.47 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/COtdF04Nre — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2023

OMG 2 opened to mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "God's messenger in OMG is embodied by a flamboyant Akshay Kumar. The star's presence in the film is understandable. It enhances the box-office potential of the venture. But why Kanti Sharan Mudgal would need divine intervention to sort out his and his son's everyday problems in the real world is never clearly and convincingly established."

Directed by Amit Rai, the film is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 movie OMG - Oh My God. The first installment presented the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev and late actor Om Puri in a special role.