OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Film At 72 Crore - The Gadar 2 Effect

Akshay Kumar in OMG 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, is continuing to do wonders at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has done “exceptionally well” at the box office thanks to the jump of Tuesday, on account of Independence Day. Sharing details in a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – Taran Adarsh said, “OMG 2 is trending EXCEPTIONALLY WELL, the jump on Independence Day is an EYE-OPENER… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr. Total: Rs 72.27 cr. India biz… OMG 2 is displaying strong legs at the BO.” Adding that the clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 could have affected the earnings of OMG 2, Taran Adarsh said, “Let's face it, the clash with #Gadar2 has eroded its true potential… OMG 2 would've easily collected much, much more, if it hadn't released alongside a Tsunami called Gadar 2.”

The film also did well on Monday, Taran Adarsh said in another post. “OMG 2 has a SUPER-SOLID Monday - the day that makes or breaks movies... Monday HIGHER than Friday, says it all... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr. Total: Rs 55.17 cr. #India biz. Sure, #OMG is a brand, but the love #OMG2 is getting is reflecting in its #BO numbers... This franchise has only enhanced its status in the eyes and hearts of moviegoers.”



The film, which is a sequel to the 2012 hit OMG, received mixed reviews from critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV, "God's messenger in OMG is embodied by a flamboyant Akshay Kumar. The star's presence in the film is understandable. It enhances the box-office potential of the venture. But why Kanti Sharan Mudgal would need divine intervention to sort out his and his son's everyday problems in the real world is never clearly and convincingly established,” and gave it 2 stars out of 5.

OMG 2 has been directed by Amit Rai. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil.