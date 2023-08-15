OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Movie Had A 'Super-Solid Monday'

Akshay Kumar in a scene from the movie. (Courtesy: Akshay Kumar)

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 is having a solid run at the box office despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Taran Adarsh mentioned is his tweet, the movie had a "super-solid Monday" and it earned at over Rs 12 crore. Interestingly, OMG 2 earned more on second Monday of its release than the opening day. The movie earned at over Rs 10 crore on Friday. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

"#OMG2 has a SUPER-SOLID Monday - the day that makes or breaks movies... Monday HIGHER than Friday, says it all... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr. Total: ₹ 55.17 cr. #India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh. He added, "Sure, #OMG is a brand, but the love #OMG2 is getting is reflecting in its #BO numbers... This franchise has only enhanced its status in the eyes and hearts of moviegoers."

#OMG2 has a SUPER-SOLID Monday - the day that makes or breaks movies… Monday HIGHER than Friday, says it all… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr. Total: ₹ 55.17 cr. #India biz.



Sure, #OMG is a brand, but the love #OMG2 is getting is reflecting in its #BO… pic.twitter.com/dMxcVHsO01 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2023

OMG 2 opened to mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "God's messenger in OMG is embodied by a flamboyant Akshay Kumar. The star's presence in the film is understandable. It enhances the box-office potential of the venture. But why Kanti Sharan Mudgal would need divine intervention to sort out his and his son's everyday problems in the real world is never clearly and convincingly established."

Directed by Amit Rai, it is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. The first installment presented the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake.