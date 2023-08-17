OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's Film Is At Rs 79 Crore "After The Big Jump"

Akshay Kumar shared a special message as OMG 2 collected over Rs 79 crore in less than a week

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 “continues to win hearts at the box office”. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film will enter the Rs 100-crore club by the end of the second week. He tweeted, “OMG 2 continues to win hearts and mint money, after the big jump on Independence Day…Will hit century [₹ 100 crore] in Weekend 2…Friday Rs 10.26 crore, Saturday Rs 15.30 crore, Sunday Rs 17.55 crore, Monday Rs 12.06 crore, Tuesday Rs 17.10 crore, Wednesday Rs 7.20 crore.” Taran Adarsh added that the film has so far collected Rs 79.47 crore at the Indian box office. OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, was released on August 11. In addition to Akshay Kumar, it also stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. The film is a sequel to the 2012 hit OMG. 

Akshay Kumar has shared a special message as OMG 2 collected over Rs 79 crore in less than a week. The actor also gave a shout out to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which clashed with OMG 2 at the box office. Sharing a video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar [OMG 2 and Gadar 2] and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History.” 

In an earlier post, Taran Adarsh also talked about the box office clash between OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. He said, “Let's face it, the clash with Gadar 2 has eroded its [OMG 2] true potential… OMG 2 would have easily collected much, much more, if it hadn't been released alongside a Tsunami called Gadar 2.” The Sunny Deol film has collected ₹ 261.35 crore within 6 days. 

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote “God's messenger in OMG is embodied by a flamboyant Akshay Kumar. The star's presence in the film is understandable. It enhances the box-office potential of the venture. But why Kanti Sharan Mudgal would need divine intervention to sort out his and his son's everyday problems in the real world is never clearly and convincingly established.”
 

Akshay Kumar will be next seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. 

