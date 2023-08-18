OMG 2 Box Office Collection Week 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Going Strong Despite Gadar 2 'Tsunami'

Akshay Kumar in OMG 2. (courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 has “found whole-hearted acceptance”. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 85.05 crore at the Indian box office. He added that OMG 2 will “score big numbers in weekend 2 [especially on Saturday and Sunday].” Sharing a poster of the film on X, formerly known as Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Riding on glowing word of mouth, OMG 2 posts an excellent number in Week 1…This, despite a Tsunami called Gadar 2… Friday Rs 10.26 crore, Saturday Rs 15.30 crore, Sunday Rs 17.55 crore, Monday Rs 12.06 crore, Tuesday Rs 17.10 crore, Wednesday Rs 7.20 crore, Thursday Rs 5.58 crore. Total: Rs 85.05 crore. #India biz.”

Taran Adarsh added, “Now that OMG 2 has found whole-hearted acceptance, the film is sure to score big numbers in Weekend 2 [especially on Sat and Sun]…This one is not slowing down soon.”

Akshay Kumar, on Thursday, also shared a video on Instagram and thanked the audience for showering love on his film. He also cheered for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which clashed with OMG 2 at the box office. Along with a video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar [OMG 2 and Gadar 2] and for giving us the greatest week in Indian film history. Pyaar aur abhaar [Love and gratitude]."

Taran Adarsh has also dropped the “historic” box office report of Gadar 2. He said that the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film, within a week of its release, collected Rs 284.63 crore at the box office. Taran Adarsh mentioned that “after a very long time, the multiplexes, as well as single screens at mass sectors, are experiencing this kind of hysteria.”

He wrote, “H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C… Gadar 2 puts up a sensational total in Week 1…Will hit Rs 300 cr today [second Friday]… Friday 40.10 crore, Saturday 43.08 crore, Sunday 51.70 crore, Monday 38.70 crore, Tuesday 55.40 crore, Wednesday 32.37 crore, Thursday 23.28 crore. Total: Rs 284.63 crore. #India biz. The box office performance of Gadar 2 is a revelation in mass pockets… The craze for this film is unparalleled… In fact, after a very, very long time, the multiplexes, as well as single screens in mass sectors, are experiencing this kind of hysteria.”

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released in theatres on August 11.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001-release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In the film, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra.

On the other hand, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam. The first part, OMG: Oh My God!, released in 2012.