Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Is There Anything Sunny Deol's 'Typhoon, Tsunami, Hurricane' Can't Do?

Sunny Deol in a scene from the movie. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has been making trade analysts look for new adjectives to describe its power-packed performance at the domestic box office. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his recent tweet used the words, "TYPHOON - TSUNAMI - HURRICANE" to define its performance. The movie crossed Rs 200 crore mark on Independence Day, making "history" as the highest I-Day grosser so far. On August 16, the day after national holiday, Gadar 2 retained its double-digit income and minted Rs 32.37 crore at the box office. The movie released on August 11. After six days, the total earnings of the movie stand at Rs 261.35 crore.

"TYPHOON - TSUNAMI - HURRICANE, that's the power of #Gadar2 at the #BO... Yet another ₹ 30 cr+ day [working day] ... UNSHAKABLE and UNAFFECTED, especially in *mass pockets*... Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr. Total: ₹ 261.35 cr. #India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Take a look at his tweet here:

Sunny Deol, the OG Tara Singh, couldn't contain his happiness as the movie has been smashing records at the box office. After the movie entered the Rs 200 crore club, Sunny Deol shared a few pictures of himself, taken inside from a flight. Referring to the colour on his shirt and punning the word "blue", Sunny Deol wrote in the caption, "The blue eyed boy! Basking in the #Gadar2 Sun!"

Take a look at his Instagram post here:

Despite creating waves at the box office, Gadar 2 released to average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres on Friday. It is clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.