Box Office: Gadar 2, Jailer Plus Two Other Hits Equals Record 390 Crore Weekend

Indian multiplex chain PVR Cinemas revealed that the “week of 11th –13th August marked an unparalleled triumph for the cinema industry.” As per reports, the week has witnessed a new all-time theatrical gross box office record for the film industry in its 100+ years history. The simultaneous release of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2in Hindi, Rajinikanth's Jailer in Tamil and Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar in Telugu saw all four films performing exceptionally well at the box office. The 11th August -13th August weekend has set a new all-time theatrical gross box office record of over ₹ 390 crores, according to the Producers Guild of India and the Multiplex Association of India [MAI]. As per their statement, it was the busiest single weekend post the re-opening of cinemas after the pandemic. Alongside the joint notice by the Producers Guild of India and MAI, PVR Cinemas tweeted, “Cinema is shattering records, and how! We're thrilled to share that, according to the Producers Guild of India and MAI, the week of August 11th–13th marked an unparalleled triumph for the cinema industry as the most prosperous and bustling week. It set a new all-time theatrical gross box office record for Cinema Industries in its 100+year history. With overwhelming love and support from all of you, we've achieved a historic milestone in the world of entertainment, and for that, we would like to thank you all!”

Producers Guild of India, President, Shibasish Sarkar called it a “massive achievement” which he added was a result of “an incredible filmmaking team.” He said, "Mainstream storytelling executed in the right way has resulted in the box office records being shattered. A massive achievement like this is a result of an incredible filmmaking team, with cast and crew coming together to create a truly special movie-going ex-Trience. The turnout at theatres has infused a new energy in our Industry, audiences are responding in numbers we have not seen for a very long time, and even the early morning shows are getting sold out. This weekend has been a wonderful experience for people who love the mainstream Indian films.”

On the impressive weekend figures, MAI President Kamal Gianchandani stated that it is “an undeniable demonstration of Cinemas being the ultimate place to be part of a shared experience.”

"It was a historic weekend, it proves once again that India loves going to the movies to see great films. This weekend is also an undeniable demonstration of Cinemas being the ultimate place to be part of a shared experience. Cinemas across the country would like to thank and congratulate our Filmmakers and Studios for pushing the boundaries to deliver unforgettable storytelling. This weekend shows that movies and cinemas are back in a big, big way. We look forward to this momentum continuing in the rest of 2023,” read his official statement.

While Gadar 2 has made over ₹228 crore so far, OMG 2 has managed to touch ₹72 cores. Meanwhile, Jailer has made over ₹207.15 crores so far.

Earlier this year, even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan broke box office records, recording a worldwide gross collection of over ₹1,000 crore.