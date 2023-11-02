Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny And Bobby Deol On Nepotism - 'Why Should We Feel The Brunt Of It?'

Sunny and Bobby Deol on Koffee With Karan 8. (courtesy: disneyplushotstar)

Karan Johar welcomed “legacy movie stars” Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on his superhit show Koffee With Karan 8. The Koffee couch witnessed the Deol brothers sparking “some scintillating conversations”. From opening up about their father veteran superstar Dharmendra's on-screen kiss to Sunny Deol's teddy bear collection, several candid confessions saw the light of day in the second episode. As Dharmendra's sons were in the house, Karan Johar wouldn't have let the show end without the nepotism chat. When asked about their take on nepotism, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actors didn't hesitate. When KJo asked about his “feeling” on the nepotism topic, the Gadar 2 actor said, “I don't know. Now, I have come to the conclusion that it's just stupid. People simply say it because they cannot achieve something, they are angry about something, so they have to throw something at someone. So they use these words. Because end of the day, you became successful because of your talent.”

Sunny Deol added, “We both are wherever we are because of what we are, because of the talent we have. Of course, dad [Dharmendra] started it off but that's what every parent does. That is a normal thing. Kaun apne bacchon ke bare mein nai sochega. Aap kam kiske liye karrhe ho? [Who wouldn't think about their child's future? Who are you working for?] You are doing it for your family. Someone started this topic, no one else thought about it and they just started banging on it without realising—it doesn't make any sense.”

Adding to his brother's thoughts, Bobby Deol said, “Our parents were outsiders. They were not from the industry and they made a name for themselves. We didn't choose to be born to them. We were blessed to be born to them. We didn't ask, we got it. So why should we feel the brunt of it? I mean look at my career. I am an example for people. You can be any star kid, if it doesn't work out for you there's nothing.”

Talking about his struggle and Gadar 2's success, Sunny Deol added, “My film is a big success after 20 years. I have been struggling since then. Why everything wasn't easier for me? End of the day the world is like that you have to fight your own battles.”

FYI: The nepotism debate was sparked by Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan . The actress called Karan Johar “the flag bearer of nepotism”.

Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2, which shattered a number of records at the box office. Up next, he has Lahore 1947, which is backed by Aamir Khan.

Bobby Deol, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Animal. The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.