<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's Film Smashes <i>Chhaava's</i> Record, Eyes Rs 800 Crore Mark

Even with the release of a big-ticket Hollywood film like Avatar: Fire and Ash, Dhurandhar has shown no signs of slowing down at the Indian box office.

What's Happening

The spy thriller recorded an exceptional third Saturday, earning an estimated Rs 33.5 crore.

With this, its total India nett collection has climbed to around Rs 516.5 crore.

Before Dhurandhar, the highest collections for a third Saturday were reported by Chhaava at Rs 22 crore, followed closely by Pushpa 2 with Rs 20 crore. Both films eventually went on to become all-time blockbusters.

On Friday, Dhurandhar earned Rs 22.50 crore, marking its lowest single-day collection so far. With its earnings on day 16, the film has now become the second fastest Indian movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark domestically.

It reached the milestone in 16 days, trailing only Pushpa 2, which achieved the feat in 11 days.

Among Hindi films, Dhurandhar is now the fastest to enter the Rs 500 crore club, surpassing Jawan, which took 18 days.

Background

The film has also performed strongly overseas. According to Comscore, Dhurandhar ranked among the top five films worldwide during its second weekend.

Its international earnings currently stand at $18 million, pushing its worldwide gross beyond Rs 750 crore by Friday. The film is expected to cross the Rs 800 crore mark soon.

On Saturday, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared his thoughts on the film.

He wrote, "It is built like a man who doesn't talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierceness. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly. Thank you Aditya Dhar for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage drama revolves around Ranveer Singh's character Hamza, who goes undercover in Karachi's criminal underworld to sabotage dangerous plans hatched by the ISI.

The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan in key roles.