Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 13: Salman Khan's Film Is Still Going Strong

Salman Khan in Tiger 3. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has collected Rs 3.50 crore (all languages) on its 13th day at the Indian box office, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total domestic collection of the Maneesh Sharma film stands at Rs 258.37 crore.Tiger 3also features Emraan Hashmi as the formidable villain, Aatish Rehman. On day 12, the movie added ₹5.12 crore to its collection and successfully entered the coveted 250-crore club. Providing insights into the week 2 collection of Tiger 3, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Hindi version of the film has amassed a remarkable Rs 231.75 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions combined contributed an additional ₹6.35 crore to the impressive two-week total.

In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Tiger 3 [Week 2] Fri 13 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Mon 7.25 cr. Total: Rs 231.75 cr. India biz. Hindi version. Box office. Tiger 3 [Tamil + #Telugu; Week 2] Fri 25 lacs, Sat 50 lacs, Sun 25 lacs, Mon 10 lacs. Total: Rs 6.35 cr.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “In his third outing as superspy Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger, Salman Khan, with aid of a story by producer Aditya Chopra and a screenplay from Shridhar Raghavan, proves that there is always a great deal of purchase from the spectacle of an irrepressible hero leaping off all kinds of perches and landing on his feet. The lead actor's star power comes in handy, but Tiger 3 (like Pathaan and unlike War) is gender-agnostic. Katrina Kaif is allowed almost as much of the action as the invincible Tiger, whose death-defying feats return in the third instalment in a bigger and more brazen form.”

Tiger 3 marks the third instalment in the thrilling Tiger franchise. The previous instalments were — Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).