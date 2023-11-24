Salman Khan's Birthday Wish For 'My Tiger' Salim Khan Is Everything

Salman Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: SalmanKhan)

Salman Khan wished his father, renowned screenplay writer Salim Khan, with an adorable post on his 88th birthday. Salman Khan shared a picture with his father in which they can be seen relaxing in a garden-like area. The father and son can be seen wearing similar coloured shirts as well. Salman Khan wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday My Tiger." Salman Khan's third film of the Tiger franchise Tiger 3 is running in theatres and the film already crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office. It's not difficult to understand that Salman who plays the character of Tiger on-screen looks up to his father and calls him "My Tiger" in the caption. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote in the comments section, "Happy Birthday." Sarod player Amaan Ali Khan wrote, "Precious moments." Take a look at the post here:

Arbaaz Khan shared inside pictures from Salim Khan's birthday celebrations last year. The family photo features Salim Khan with Salma Khan and Helen. The picture also features Salim Khan's sons Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, daughters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. The picture also features Salim Khan's grandchildren (Arpita and Aayush Sharma's kids Ayat and Ahil). Little Ayat can be seen seated in uncle Salman Khan's arms in the picture. Arbaaz Khan captioned the post: "Happy birthday Daddy." Take a look here:

Veteran Salim Khan is best-known for writing superhits like Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta and Sholay among many others. Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3. The first film Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second film of the franchise Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Both the films did well at the box office. Salman Khan recently attended the special screening of Farrey, which marked the debut of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman's sister Alvira and Atul Agnihotri.