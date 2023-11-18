Viral: Salman Khan Enacts Kissing Scene With Emraan Hashmi At Tiger 3 Success Meet

Salman and Emraan at the event. (Courtesy: X

Salman Khan lit up the success meet of Tiger 3, held in Mumbai on Friday evening, with his humour and jokes. The actor was joined by co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi on the stage. Salman Khan was in jovial mood and he didn't miss an opportunity to pull the leg of Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Amid all his actions, Salman's "kissing scene" with Emraan on stage went viral on social media. In the video we can see, Salman is asked about the secret behind Tiger-Zoya's on-screen magic. Salman can be heard saying, "Katrina hai toh thoda romance toh banta hi hai (When there's Katrina in the film, romance has to be there). Aur agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka na hota, toh mein aapko guarantee se bolta hu yeh toh ho hi jata (If Emraan wouldn't have played the character of Aatish, I can guarantee you it would be done)." As soon as Bhaijan finishes his words, he enacts a kissing scene with Emraan. The audience laughs out loud and gives loud shoutouts. Salman can be heard saying, "Meri aadat rahi nei, par aisa lag raha hai, inki aadat chuti ja rahi hai (I was not into such habits, but it seems he is losing his habits)." For context, Emraan Hashmi is popular for his kissing scenes in films.

Salman Khan wore a blue shirt at the event while Katrina Kaif chose a pretty yellow dress. Emraan Hashmi teamed up a grey tee-shirt with pants. The actors were all smiles for the camera on stage. Take a look:

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 entered the ₹ 200-crore club at the domestic box office. As per the latest box office report released by Sacnilk, Tiger 3 collected ₹ 13 crore (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 6. With this, the total collection stands at ₹ 200.65 crore. The film was released on November 12 (Diwali Day). The Maneesh Sharma directorial is the fifth movie in the Yash Raj Spy universe.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, "The YRF spy universe is obviously not meant for those that look for realistic, close-to-the-bones espionage thrillers but for everyone else (whether you Salman and swag) there is a lot in here. For good measure, the villain in this film isn't just another scowling, growling Pakistani agent. He gives the hero a run for his money."