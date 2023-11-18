Salman Khan Presents Katrina Kaif The Tiger Scarf With A LOL Disclaimer

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the event

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved pairs on-screen. They lit up the screen with their chemistry in the third installment of Tiger franchise. The actors along with Emraan Hashmi attended the success meet of Tiger 3 in Mumbai on Friday. A video went viral in which Salman can be seen putting the Tiger scraf around Katrina's neck. However, the conversation between the two preceding this action caught our attention. In the video, we can see the host asking Salman to present the scarf to Katrina. At this, Katrina can be heard saying, "Pehli bar ye present de rehe hai (He is giving me a present for the first time)." After Katrina's words, Salman can be seen giving an epic expression.

Addressing the audience, Salman can be heard saying, "Tiger present nehi tha? Bharat present nehi tha? Partner present nehi tha? Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? present nehi tha? Haan, ek present nehi tha, woh tha Yuvvraaj (Was Tiger not a present? Was Bharat not a present? Was Partner not a present? Was Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? not a present? Well, Yuvvraaj was not definitely a present)." The audience laughs at Salman's witty words. For context, except Yuvvraaj, the other films Salman mentioned, did well at the box office. After this, Salman can be seen folding the scarf in Tiger's style and putting it around Katrina's neck. He can be heard saying before doing this, "Iss ka koi galat matlab maat nikal na (Don't get it wrong)."

A fan page shared the video with this caption, "Just love their banter." Take a look:

Salman Khan wore a blue shirt at the event while Katrina Kaif chose a pretty yellow dress. Emraan Hashmi teamed up a grey tee-shirt with pants. The actors were all smiles for the camera on stage.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif also entertained the audience with their dance moves on stage. Take a look at the pictures and video here:

Salman and Katrina wished fans happy Diwali with a beautiful picture of them together. They shared identical posts. In the picture, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif can be seen dressed in their traditional best. Salman Khan wore a red kurta and Katrina Kaif chose a sheer saree for the occasion. They can be seen smiling for the camera while Katrina can be seen holding a diya (candle) in her hands. The caption read, "Subh Deepavali. Tiger 3releasing on this Sunday, 12th November in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Take a look:

Tiger 3 is the third film of the Tiger franchise. The first film Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second film of the franchise Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Both the films did well at the box office.