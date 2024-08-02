<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i>: Sana Makbul To Ranvir Shorey, Meet The Finalists

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will draw its curtains today (August 2). Amid the excitement surrounding the season's grand finale, the makers have finally announced the list of top 5 finalists. Any guesses? They are Sana Makbul, Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao. This top 5 list comes after the eviction of Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik. While Lovekesh was evicted due to votes by housemates, Armaan exited the show after receiving the least number of public votes. On Thursday, the makers shared a picture of the top 5 contestants on Instagram. In the caption, they wrote, “Finale hai bas ab 1 din dur aur yeh rahe humare top 5 finalists. [The finale is just one day away, and here are our top 5 finalists!]”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered, on June 21, with a total of 16 participants. Later, social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh entered as a wild-card contestant. In a clip released by the makers on Instagram, we can see all the eliminated contestants attending the grand finale. Many point out that Kritika Malik does not deserve to be in the top 5. It all begins when the host Anil Kapoor asks, “Kisko top 5 me dekhkar sabse zaada gussa aa raha hai? [Which contestant is making everyone the angriest for being in the top 5?]” Shivani Kumari quickly says, “Kritika bhabhi ko.” Then, the veteran actor asks, “Aap me se kaun-kaun sehmat hai Shivani? [Who among you agrees with Shivani?]” Deepak Chaurasia adds, “Mujhe bhi lagta hai ki Kritika top 5 me nahi hona tha. [I also feel that Kritika should not have been in the top 5.]” Sana Sultan also agrees, “Yaha pe aur bhi deserving log the jo us jagah pe baith sakte the. [There were other deserving people here who could have been in that position.]” Vishal Pandey asserts, “I totally agree, sir.”

Following that, Anil Kapoor asks Kritika Malik, “Aapko kyu lagta hai ki aap deserving hai? [Why do you think you deserve to be here?]” In response, Kritika says, “Mai fake personality nahi thi. Jaise mai bahar hu, vaise hi andar bhi rahi hu. Baaki logon ki jo soch hai usse sir, mai kuch nahi kar sakti. [I was not a fake personality. I have been the same inside as I am outside. As for the opinions of others, there's nothing I can do about it.]”

The caption of the video read, “Kritika ko kar rahe hai ex-contestants question. Do you agree with them? [Ex-contestants are questioning Kritika. Do you agree with them?]”

