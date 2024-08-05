Advertisement

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul's Boyfriend (Soon-To-Be Husband) Srikanth Bureddy

Sana Makbul and Srikanth Bureddy have been dating for quite some time now.

Meet <i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i> Winner Sana Makbul's Boyfriend (Soon-To-Be Husband) Srikanth Bureddy
Image shared on reddit. (courtesy: reddit)
New Delhi:

Sana Makbul  is on cloud nine. Reason? She won the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy. The actress also received a cash prize for ₹ 25 lakh. Well, the actress has another reason to be happy. As per a report by Instant Bollywood, the actress will soon get married to her boyfriend, Srikanth Bureddy. After Sana was announced the winner of season 3, Srikanth showed up on the sets of Bigg Boss with a car loaded with flowers. The businessman also confirmed their relationship and said, “Ho jayega. Sab pata chal jayega. 2 mahine mein kuch nahi hone wala. Time lagega, par pakka hoga. Hamari shaadi zaroor hogi. Sabko bulayenge. [We will get married soon. It will take some time but it will definitely happen.  We will get married and will invite everyone.]” Congratulations, Sana Makbul and Srikanth Bureddy.

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 announced Sana Makbul as the winner on Saturday and wrote, "Drumroll. Our diva, Sana Makbul grabs the shining trophy for Bigg Boss OTT 3. Congratulations." Divya Agarwal, who was the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, congratulated Sana in the comments section and wrote, "Well, Congratulations, Meri jaan [My love]."

Meanwhile, the participants put on some entertaining performances during the finale. Anil Kapoor, the host, danced to the peppy number Nach Punjaabban from his film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He was joined by Payal Malik, Armaan Malik, Neeraj Goyat, Poulomi Das, Chandrika Dixit, Neeraj Goyat, Sana Sultan, Adnan Shaikh, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, and Deepak Chaurasia. 

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao also made an appearance on the show to promote their next film Stree 2.

Show full article
Comments

Sana Makbul, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Srikanth Bureddy
