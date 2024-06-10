Anand Ahuja Wears A Sweatshirt With Wife Sonam Kapoor's Name Written Over It

Anand Ahuja shared this picture. (courtesy: AnandAhuja)

Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor and son Vayu are holidaying in Scotland. A day after Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday, Anand Ahuja shared two cosy pictures from his travel bucket. In the first picture shared, Sonam Kapoor can be seen looking downwards while the camera zooms in on Anand Ahuja's sweatshirt which has "Sonam" written over it. In another picture, Sonam can be spotted with son Vayu on her lap. Sonam and Anand can be seen walking in the lush green of the countryside. In the caption, Anand Ahuja wrote, "...found presumptuousness in the question, 'What is the meaning of life?' As though it's someone else's responsibility to tell you. Instead, he said, the world is asking YOU that question. And it's your job to answer with your actions." ... and sometimes the answer is as simple as letting you know & feel how special you are to me and all those around you." Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Anand Ahuja shared a picture in which he, Sonam Kapoor, and their son Vayu can be seen having a gala time in a village pool. Anand Ahuja wrote in the caption, "Dedicated @sonamkapoor birthday post coming but before that, a little note about this photo I've been wanting to post on Sonam's birthday. Of course it shows the three of us but what's also there, although not shown, is the rest of the "village" that is helping us raise this little one - giving him the valuable experiences, lessons, values, company, and of course fun! We are truly grateful for all the friends and family we have in our lives that create the world around us. And of course my most special person in the world @sonamkapoor that somehow is always the 'glue' in her groups, that she shows up for and people show up for her - friends from birth and also new friends in a new city. May we always have the awareness to be grateful for our blessings, keep perspective in our experiences and acknowledge all those that make us who we are." Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Blind. Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 in Mumbai.