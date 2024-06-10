ICYMI, Sonam Kapoor's Famjam Moment With Husband Anand Ahuja And Son Vayu

Anand Ahuja shared this image. (courtesy: AnandAhuja)

A day after Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 39th birthday, husband Anand Ahuja shared a loved-up post to wish her. Anand Ahuja shared a picture in which Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and son Vayu can be seen having a gala time in a village pool. Anand Ahuja wrote in the caption, "Dedicated @sonamkapoor birthday post coming but before that, a little note about this photo I've been wanting to post on Sonam's birthday. Of course it shows the three of us but what's also there, although not shown, is the rest of the "village" that is helping us raise this little one - giving him the valuable experiences, lessons, values, company, and of course fun! We are truly grateful for all the friends and family we have in our lives that create the world around us. And of course my most special person in the world @sonamkapoor that somehow is always the 'glue' in her groups, that she shows up for and people show up for her - friends from birth and also new friends in a new city. May we always have the awareness to be grateful for our blessings, keep perspective in our experiences and acknowledge all those that make us who we are." Take a look at the post here:

Anil Kapoor wished Sonam on Sunday with a beautiful message. The carousel post features some pretty pictures of Sonam. In one picture, she can be seen showing a book to her son Vayu in a store. In another click, Sonam can be seen flanked by husband Anand Ahuja and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday, Sonam! @sonamkapoor My firstborn! You've always been so special to me. Watching you grow into the wonderful person you are today has been a true blessing. Seeing how you handle everything with such grace and strength-whether it's being an amazing mom to Vayu, a loving wife, or the caring daughter and sister you are-fills me with pride every single day."

Anil Kapoor added, "Your ability to balance everything and still shine so brightly is truly inspiring. You are the woman who can do it all, and you do it with such style and heart. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the love you deserve. Love Dad!" Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Blind. Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 in Mumbai.