To Birthday Girl Sonam Kapoor, Love From Parents Anil And Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, who celebrates her 39th birthday today, received beautiful messages from parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Anil Kapoor shared a bunch of images of Sonam. The carousel post features some pretty pictures of Sonam. In one picture, she can be seen showing a book to her son Vayu in a store. In another click, Sonam can be seen flanked by husband Anand Ahuja and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday, Sonam! @sonamkapoor My firstborn! You've always been so special to me. Watching you grow into the wonderful person you are today has been a true blessing. Seeing how you handle everything with such grace and strength-whether it's being an amazing mom to Vayu, a loving wife, or the caring daughter and sister you are-fills me with pride every single day."

Anil Kapoor added, "Your ability to balance everything and still shine so brightly is truly inspiring. You are the woman who can do it all, and you do it with such style and heart. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the love you deserve. Love Dad!" Take a look at the post here:

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor shared some throwback images of her daughter. In one click, Sonam can be seen seated with her baby son on her lap. Sunita Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Happiest bday to my darling daughter. To my first born, may you always be surrounded by the people you love and may all gods bounties be showered on you and I pray happiness finds you wherever you go. love you so much, thank you for all that you do. May you stay as warm, generous , giving, empathetic and kind as you are , love you beta." Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor's cousin Arjun Kapoor also wished her in the most adorable way. Arjun shared a throwback image from his childhood days on his Instagram story. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the one person who has always been by my side from literally the day I born with all her and unconditional love!!" Tagging Sonam Kapoor, Arjun wrote, "Omg it's your birthday!" Take a look:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Blind. Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 in Mumbai.