Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Son Vayu's Famjam With Grandparents

Anand Ahuja shared this image. (courtesy: AnandAhuja)

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor shared a joint post about son Vayu who had a fun time with his grandparents recently. Anand Ahuja's parents Harish Ahuja and Priya Ahuja came to Mumbai to spend time with their grandson. Anand Ahuja shared an Instagram post in which little Vayu can be seen running with his father and grandfather in the video. In another slide, Anand and Vayu can be seen walking fast as Vayu's grandmother playfully teases the kid to run. Sharing the video, Anand Ahuja wrote, "Baba and Dadi come to town to run run run run w baby Vayu #VayusParents #VayusGrandparents #EverydayPhenomenal .. I love Mumbai." In the comments section, Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Angel" and dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Anil Kapoor dropped a string of emojis. Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani wrote, "Missing him already." Take a look:

Earlier, Anand shared a picture of Vayu, in which, he can be seen standing in front of a shelf full of basket balls. Anand Ahuja wrote in the caption, "Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay." #DalaiLama. Anand added the hashtags, "#VayusParents @sonamkapoor." Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor also shared a few images from her Christmas celebrations in London with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu by her side. "Festive season with the best...Grateful for all the love and spirit," read the caption on Sonam Kapoor's post. In the comments section, Sonam's brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, wrote, "Vibe."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Blind. Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 in Mumbai.