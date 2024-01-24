Inside Sonam Kapoor's 'Date Night' With Husband Anand Ahuja In Paris

Sonam shared this image. (courtesy: SonamKapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, who just returned from Paris after attending Paris Fashion Week 2024, shared a few new images from her bucket. Sonam shared a few solo images of herself. She also shared a few images with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing a black gown in the pictures. She can be seen tying her hair with a bow-ribbon. Anand Ahuja can be seen wearing a bandhgala. Sonam wrote in the caption, "Date night with my baby in Versailles to one of the most beautiful dinners I've been too. Obviously in all dior Also wearing this gorgeous bow from one of my favourite ribbon shops in London vvrouleaux." Take a look:

A day ago, Anand Ahuja shared a few pictures from Paris. In the first image, Sonam Kapoor can be seen smiling her heart out. She can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble. In another image, Anand-Sonam can be seen joined by a friend. Anand also shared a selfie with Sonam. He shared a glimpse of a grand dinner. Anand Ahuja wrote in the caption, "Cheeeeeesin' and I LOVE it! All smiles on my beautiful @sonamkapoor in Paris. These photos with your big, beautiful smile make me so happy!#HappyGirlsAreThePrettiest". Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja often set couple goals as they share pictures of themselves. A few days back, the Neerja actor shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself and husband Anand Ahuja. The couple looked stunning in the pictures. While Sonam Kapoor wore an embellished ensemble, Anand Ahuja kept it classy and simple. In one picture, Sonam and Anand can be seen posing adorably. In another, Anand can be seen looking at Sonam while her eyes are fixed at camera. Sonam wrote in the caption, "The most dapper date... I married a perfect gentleman." Take a look:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Blind.