Anand Ahuja Shares Pics From Paris: 'All Smiles On My Beautiful Sonam Kapoor'

Anand Ahuja shared this image. (courtesy: AnandAhuja)

Anand Ahuja turned cheerleader for wife Sonam Kapoor and shared a bunch of images from Paris. In the first image, Sonam Kapoor can be seen smiling her heart out. She can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble. In another image, Anand-Sonam can be seen joined by a friend. Anand also shared a selfie with Sonam. He shared a glimpse of a grand dinner. Anand Ahuja wrote in the caption, "Cheeeeeesin' and I LOVE it! All smiles on my beautiful @sonamkapoor in Paris. These photos with your big, beautiful smile make me so happy!#HappyGirlsAreThePrettiest". For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor attended Paris Fashion Week 2024. She represented the brand Dior. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja often set couple goals as they share pictures of themselves. A few days back, the Neerja actor shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself and husband Anand Ahuja. The couple looked stunning in the pictures. While Sonam Kapoor wore an embellished ensemble, Anand Ahuja kept it classy and simple. In one picture, Sonam and Anand can be seen posing adorably. In another, Anand can be seen looking at Sonam while her eyes are fixed at camera. Sonam wrote in the caption, "The most dapper date... I married a perfect gentleman." Take a look:

On the occasion of New Year, Sonam Kapoor shared a moving note. Sharing a montage video of happy moments, Sonam said, "The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that come with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain, acceptance and eventually exhilaration." Sonam also spoke about a spell of ill health that her husband Anand Ahuja battled. She added, "Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely( it was three months of hell and thank you, God and Dr Sarin)."

She added, "Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times! Starting work again while supporting my husband in his work and his exponential growth at work, while trying to spend time with my precious family and incredible friends has been the most tough, amazing, fulfilling and enriching year. I hope this year too comes with all the lessons and growth that come with ups and downs. I hope the world understands that war leads to nothing. Praying for all the lives lost in the unfair and horrendous war that's happening right now, where only civilians and children are getting hurt while people in power are just sitting there behaving like monsters." Take a look:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Blind.