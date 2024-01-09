Mush Alert: Sonam Kapoor To Husband Anand Ahuja - 'Married A Perfect Gentleman'

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: SonamKapoor )

New day, new pictures from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram diaries. The Neerja actor shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself and husband Anand Ahuja. Dressed in their festive best, the couple look stunning in the pictures. While Sonam Kapoor wore an embellished ensemble, Anand Ahuja kept it classy and simple. In one picture, Sonam and Anand can be seen making a gesture of kissing. In another, Anand can be seen looking at Sonam while her eyes are fixed at camera. Sonam wrote in the caption, "The most dapper date... I married a perfect gentleman." Take a look:

A few days back, Sonam shared another set of images with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam wrote an extensive note, "Wearing this @jigyam ensemble is what Indian textile dreams are made of! it's my bffs wedding and this was the perfect chance for me to wear a beautiful outfit that was made from actual vintage old banarasee saree with real gold weave with all antique techniques of surface embroidery; they have added all vintage tassels with shells and pearls and the dupatta is embroidered with vintage mochi work pieces which are over 60 years old and is one of the finest techniques of embroidery from Gujarat. All the silver jewellery are actual antique pieces which have been collected over a period of time and payal and bangles are more then 80-90 years old antique pieces!" She added, "Anand on the other hand is wearing gorgeous resham work kurta from @abujanisandeepkhosla which is a collectible heirloom. Each piece of theirs takes months to make." Take a look:

On the occasion of New Year, Sonam Kapoor shared a moving note. Sharing a montage video of happy moments, Sonam said, "The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that come with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain, acceptance and eventually exhilaration." Sonam also spoke about a spell of ill health that her husband Anand Ahuja battled. She added, "Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely( it was three months of hell and thank you, God and Dr Sarin)."

She added, "Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times! Starting work again while supporting my husband in his work and his exponential growth at work, while trying to spend time with my precious family and incredible friends has been the most tough, amazing, fulfilling and enriching year. I hope this year too comes with all the lessons and growth that come with ups and downs. I hope the world understands that war leads to nothing. Praying for all the lives lost in the unfair and horrendous war that's happening right now, where only civilians and children are getting hurt while people in power are just sitting there behaving like monsters." Take a look:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Blind.