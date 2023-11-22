Anil Kapoor Vs Grandson Vayu: Who Wears The Hat Better? 'No Contest,' The Winner Is...

Image instagrammed by Anil Kapoor. (Courtesy: AnilKapoor)

When it comes to wearing a hat like a boss, Anil Kapoor loses to his one-year-old grandson Vayu and he is quite happy about it. The Animal actor shared two pictures of Vayu with him on his Instagram feed. In the first picture, Vayu, seated on his grandfather's lap, can be seen hiding his face with a big hat while Anil Kapoor can be seen smiling for the camera. In another picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen wearing the same hat while Vayu can be spotted with his back to the camera. Anil's daughter Sonam can also be seen standing beside her father in the frame. Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, "No contest. Vayu wears it better! #BossBaby #MissingVayu." Sonam Kapoor replied to the post and wrote, "Vayu misses you ... NaaaaNaaaa ! HaTT!" Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Kapoor dropped love emojis on Anil Kapoor's post. Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post here:

For obvious reasons, Sonam Kapoor's son is the apple of everyone's eye in the Kapoor family now. A few months back, Anil Kapoor shared an adorable picture in which he can be seen looking at Vayu with a big smile on his face. The little one can be seen looking at him while lying on Sonam's lap. Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Can never get tired of watching my baby girl hold her baby boy..." Take a look at the post:

Vayu celebrated his first birthday a few months back. Sonam revealed in an Instagram post that they hosted a puja and a lunch at home and it was attended by family members. The album posted by Sonam featured glimpses from the festivities, pictures of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Priya Ahuja, Harish Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor's caption read, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing.#everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. Special thanks to Rani Pink for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch... Love you. Also thank you to Kavita Singh Interiors for the beautiful mandir she's given us. Best aunt in the world." Take a look:

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are parents to three children - Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Vardhan. Sonam married Anand Ahuja in 2018. They welcomed their boy last year. Rhea Kapoor is married to childhood sweetheart Karan Boolani. Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Animal as the father of Ranbir Kapoor and then in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.