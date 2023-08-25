Anil Kapoor Writes The Best Caption For His 'Baby Girl' Sonam And Her 'Baby Boy'

Anil, Sonam and Vayu. (Courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Anil Kapoor's latest Instagram entry is surely the best thing you will find on the internet today. Anil Kapoor shared a greyscale picture. It shows Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor holding her baby boy Vayu while Anil looking at Vayu with a broad smile on his face. Anil encapsulated his feelings in words. He wrote in the caption, "Can never get tired of watching my baby girl hold her baby boy..." The internet showered big love on the picture. Many of Anil Kapoor's followers dropped heart emojis on the picture.

A few days back, the Kapoor and the Ahuja families jointly celebrated Sonam's son Vayu's first birthday. Sonam revealed in an Instagram post that they hosted a puja and a lunch at home and it was attended by family members. The album posted by Sonam features glimpses from the festivities, pictures of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Priya Ahuja, Harish Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor's caption read, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing.#everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. Special thanks to Rani Pink for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch... Love you. Also thank you to Kavita Singh Interiors for the beautiful mandir she's given us. Best aunt in the world."

On Vayu's birthday, Anand Ahuja posted these pictures and he wrote, "Out my face; I ain't a Rookie! #VayusParents #SophomoreSeason."

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are parents to three children - Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Vardhan. Sonam married Anand Ahuja in 2018. They welcomed their boy last year. Rhea Kapoor is married to childhood sweetheart Karan Boolani. In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind earlier this year. It released on OTT platform Jio Cinema. Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.