Inside Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu's Playtime. Video Courtesy - Anand Ahuja

Anand Ahuja shared this image. (courtesy: AnandAhuja)

Anand Ahuja made our weekend better by sharing a cute video of son Vayu on his Instagram stories. In the video, Vayu, dressed in white pants and a shirt, can be seen playing with a football on the lawns. The little one can also be seen wearing a cap. Sharing the video, Anand wrote, "Miss you Sonam Kapoor." He added the hashtag "Vayusparents. Everydayphenomenal." Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed Vayu in August 2022. Recently, Sonam took her baby to the birthday party of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh. Take a look at the post here:

It seems Vayu likes to play with a football and a basket ball. Earlier, Anand shared a picture of Vayu, in which, he can be seen standing in front of a shelf full of basket balls. Anand Ahuja wrote in the caption, "Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay." #DalaiLama. Anand added the hashtags, "#VayusParents @sonamkapoor." Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor also shared a few images from her Christmas celebrations in London with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu by her side. "Festive season with the best...Grateful for all the love and spirit," read the caption on Sonam Kapoor's post. In the comments section, Sonam's brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, wrote, "Vibe."

A few months back, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of Vayu with his father Anand and uncle Anant Ahuja. In the photo - which features a geotag for Notting Hill - Anand is seen holding his son over his head while Anant gives the little one a cup to play with. In the caption, Sonam wrote, "The Ahuja boyzzzzzzz#everydayphenomenal." In response to the post, Anand Ahuja said, "Poppa been smooth since days of Underooooos." Take a look:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Blind. Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 in Mumbai.