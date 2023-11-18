Inside Anand Ahuja's Adorable Post With Wife Sonam Kapoor And Son Vayu

Anand Ahuja shared this image. (Courtesy: AnandAhuja)

Anand Ahuja's adorable post will make your weekend mood. The industrialist shared a cute picture of son Vayu. He can be seen holding a basket ball in front of a shelf full of such balls. In another picture, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor can be seen posing for a mirror selfie. While Sonam can be seen dressed in black, Anand Ahuja can be seen wearing white. Anand Ahuja wrote in the caption, "Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay." #DalaiLama. Anand added the hashtags, "#VayusParents @sonamkapoor." Take a look:

Anand Ahuja is making all the right noises as he hosted a grand party for David Beckham with wife Sonam Kapoor. Anand Ahuja shared some pictures from the party. The pictures perfectly captured the mood of the party as everyone present over there can be seen interacting with the star player. In one of the pics, David Beckham can be seen shaking hands with Anil Kapoor. In another, Sonam can be seen demonstrating Indian food as she stands with David Beckham in front of a food counter. In another candid picture, Sonam, Farhan Akhtar and David Beckham can be seen sharing a laugh. Anand wrote in the caption, "the happiness you felt you gave it so freely..." @sonamkapoor - you're such an incredible host.... And @davidbeckham @davidgardner @wkchristian you are such kind, respectful and genuine guests - keen to learn and find the right voice to speak to an audience in India that has been following and has been inspired by the pioneer @davidbeckham has become in an navigating the worlds of sport and business in an unprecedented way. Im sure we will see you again soon here in India." Take a look:

A few months back, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of Vayu with his father Anand and uncle Anant Ahuja. In the photo - which features a geotag for Notting Hill - Anand is seen holding his son over his head while Anant is seen giving the little one a cup to play with. In the caption, Sonam wrote, "The Ahuja boyzzzzzzz#everydayphenomenal." In response to the post, Anand Ahuja said, "Poppa been smooth since days of Underooooos." Take a look:

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor have been married since 2018. They welcomed Vayu in 2022.