Sonam Kapoor Shares An Adorable Pic Of 'The Ahuja Boyz'. Our Day Is Made

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor often shares her professional and personal milestones with fans on social media. For instance, the actress posts pictures and images of her son Vayu and husband Anand Ahuja on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of their life in London. A case in point is Sonam's latest Instagram upload featuring Vayu with his father Anand and uncle Anant Ahuja. In the photo – which features a geotag for Notting Hill – Anand is seen holding his son over his head while Anant is seen giving the little one a cup to play with. In the caption, Sonam wrote, “The Ahuja boyzzzzzzz #everydayphenomenal.” In response to the post, Anand Ahuja said, “Poppa been smooth since days of Underooooos.”

Sonam's cousin and Vayu's uncle, Arjun Kapoor said, “Vayu,” with a slew of heart emojis. Sunita Kapoor, Sonam's mother, wrote, “Love [heart emojis].” Director Karan Boolani – who is married to Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

A few days ago, on the occasion of their anniversary, Anand Ahuja shared a moving note on his love story with Sonam Kapoor. Sharing a bunch of images of them over the years – including pictures from their wedding – Anand wrote, “Soulmates…… somewhere between ages 3 and 30, I questioned the idea of soulmates; and then, through a series of hilarious events involving our lovely friends and family; sneakers and snapchat, we started talking. We spoke for hours at a time for months before meeting for a walk in Hyde Park in London. On that day, 7 years ago to the day today, I told you that we will have a home and a family together. Everyday I'm grateful that I was blessed to be put together with my soulmate and I realise that not everyone is as lucky. We say #everydayphenomenal as a form of gratitude that we met each other and now that we are blessed with our baby, Vayu. Everyday you bring us to our most idealistic selves - child-like wonder and endless gratitude. I love you so much it's inexplicable. Happy Anniversary!”

To this, Sonam Kapoor replied, “I love you, my crazy wonderful kind husband.”

Anand Ahuja followed this up with another set of images and videos featuring their family. In the caption, he gushed, “My Instagram was anyways Sonam and Sneakers, now it's Sonam, Sneakers and Son. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor,” with heart and heart-eye emojis.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor have been married since 2018. They welcomed Vayu in 2022.