Sonam Kapoor And Son Vayu In An Adorable Pic Shared By Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu. (courtesy: anandahuja)

On their 5th wedding anniversary on Monday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wished each other with super cute posts. Our favourite has to be the third post shared by Anand Ahuja that features Sonam with son Vayu. He captioned it, "My Instagram was anyways Sonam and Sneakers, now it's Sonam, Sneakers and Son. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal. Happy anniversary Sonam Kapoor." Sonam Kapoor is married to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. They got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August last year and they named him Vayu.

This is what Anand Ahuja posted:

"Soulmates...... somewhere between ages 3 and 30, I questioned the idea of soulmates; and then, through a series of hilarious events involving our lovely friends and family; sneakers and snapchat, we started talking. We spoke for hours at a time for months before meeting for a walk in Hyde Park in London. On that day, 7 years ago to the day today, I told you that we will have a home and a family together. Everyday I'm grateful that I was blessed to be put together with my soulmate and I realize that not everyone is as lucky," an excerpt from Anand's post read.

In another post, Anand Ahuja wrote, "5 years ago today ... made you take this #shoefie after our wedding so I could one day post it in my grid to maintain congruency w my slight OC-ness. Love You."

Meanwhile, this is what Sonam Kapoor wrote in her anniversary post, "It's our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I'll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal."

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.

Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. She is the star of Hindi films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, Pad Man, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, to name a few.